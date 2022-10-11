Temple police investigating aggravated assault initially reported as accident

Temple police are investigating an aggravated assault that was initially reported as an accident.

Police said a woman with a gunshot wound initially reported that her injury was self-inflicted but later said her significant other shot her.

"Upon arrival, she reported that her significant other shot her," said police. "The female has been transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

Police said the man who she claimed shot her is in custody and the case is under investigation.

"Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously," said police.