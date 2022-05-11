Watch
Corpse found inside car believed to be missing person: Temple police

Posted at 11:20 AM, May 11, 2022
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department has ordered an autopsy to determine if a corpse found Tuesday is indeed a missing person.

Around 5:30 p.m. on May 10, officers were dispatched to the 3500 Block of SW HK Dodgen Loop on reports of a non-responsive person inside a vehicle, police said.

Upon investigating, officers determined the gray Ford Focus matched that of a reported missing person, Dritayi Jambo, according to the Temple Police Department.

The male corpse discovered inside is believed to be Jambo, police said.

However, the department is still awaiting confirmation from the medical examiner’s office.

An investigation into this case remains active and ongoing investigation.

