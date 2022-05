TEMPLE, Texas — Temple authorities are searching for missing young adult Dritayi Samson Lowa Jambo.

Temple police did not disclose his last known location.

The 21-year-old has black hair and brown eyes.

Jambo was last seen wearing a light blue or gray t-shirt with black sweats, and was driving a 2017 gray Ford Focus; license plate NFP2720.

Those with information are urged to contact police at (254)-298-5500.