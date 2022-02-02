Temple police arrest six after resolving standoff, serving warrant on Monday

Temple police arrested six individuals after resolving a standoff on Monday.

Police were serving an evidentiary search warrant for firearms and narcotics around 7:30 a.m. on Monday at the 5000 block of Charter Oaks Drive.

"Upon officers’ arrival, eight subjects cooperated with officers and exited the residence, and two other subjects barricaded themselves inside the residence," said Temple police.

Following a lengthy standoff with authorities, police said the two were located hiding in an attic crawlspace.

The six arrested were identified as 61-year-old Billy Townsend, 58-year-old Robyn South, 47-year-old Kelly Gene Davison, 29-year-old Brittany Lee Bruggman, 33-year-old Shain Pugh, and 33-year-old Christopher Gillespey.

This case is active and under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500.