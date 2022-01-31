Temple police take 2 into custody following standoff, detain 8

Temple police took a man and woman who barricaded themselves into custody on Monday.

Police were serving an evidentiary search warrant around 7:30 a.m. at the 5000 block of Charter Oaks Drive. The warrant was for firearms, narcotics, and related evidence.

"A male and female subject are in custody after barricading themselves inside the residence, eight others are detained," said police.

Temple officers initially asked the public to avoid the area, however, the scene is now clear. Killeen police assisted with the standoff and SWAT deployed chemical munitions in the house.

No shots were fired from either side, and no injuries were reported, according to police.

Subjects were both male and female, ranging in age from mid-30s to their early 50s.