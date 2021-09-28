Temple COVID-19 testing site reopens after closure due to lack of supplies, booster shots now available

A Temple COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing site, previously closed due to lack of supplies, will resume operations beginning Wednesday.
The site will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be located at the parking lot across Wilson Park Softball Complex, 2136-2210 E Avenue H.
"The testing site will have 200 COVID-19 tests available each day and 50 Pfizer vaccines," said Temple Fire & Rescue. "Booster shots will also be available."
Anyone interested in being tested should look for the following symptoms, according to the fire department:
- Fever or chills
- A dry cough and shortness of breath
- Feeling very tired
- Muscle of body aches
- Headache
- Loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
"Anyone interested in getting a COVID-19 test is encouraged to bring an ID," said Temple Fire & Rescue. "No registration is required."