Temple COVID-19 testing site reopens after closure due to lack of supplies, booster shots now available

Posted at 4:32 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 17:32:55-04

A Temple COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing site, previously closed due to lack of supplies, will resume operations beginning Wednesday.

The site will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be located at the parking lot across Wilson Park Softball Complex, 2136-2210 E Avenue H.

"The testing site will have 200 COVID-19 tests available each day and 50 Pfizer vaccines," said Temple Fire & Rescue. "Booster shots will also be available."

Anyone interested in being tested should look for the following symptoms, according to the fire department:

  • Fever or chills
  • A dry cough and shortness of breath
  • Feeling very tired
  • Muscle of body aches
  • Headache
  • Loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting

"Anyone interested in getting a COVID-19 test is encouraged to bring an ID," said Temple Fire & Rescue. "No registration is required."

