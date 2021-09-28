Temple COVID-19 testing site reopens after closure due to lack of supplies, booster shots now available

A Temple COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing site, previously closed due to lack of supplies, will resume operations beginning Wednesday.

The site will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be located at the parking lot across Wilson Park Softball Complex, 2136-2210 E Avenue H.

"The testing site will have 200 COVID-19 tests available each day and 50 Pfizer vaccines," said Temple Fire & Rescue. "Booster shots will also be available."

Anyone interested in being tested should look for the following symptoms, according to the fire department:

Fever or chills

A dry cough and shortness of breath

Feeling very tired

Muscle of body aches

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

"Anyone interested in getting a COVID-19 test is encouraged to bring an ID," said Temple Fire & Rescue. "No registration is required."