Temple COVID-19 drive-thru testing site closes due to lack of supplies

A free Temple COVID-19 drive-thru testing site has been closed.

The closed testing site was staffed by the Texas Army National Guard and was located in the parking lot across Wilson Park Softball Complex, 2136-2210 E Avenue H.

The City of Temple was hosting the testing site for residents starting Aug. 26. According to Temple Fire & Rescue, the site had to close before Friday, Sept. 17 due to a lack of supplies.

For more available testing locations visit the Texas Division of Emergency Management database.