Suspects steal ATM from Temple convenience store, flee in stolen vehicle: Temple Police Department

TEMPLE, Texas — An ATM has been stolen after multiple suspects crashed into a Temple convenience store on Thursday morning, according to the Temple Police Department.

Around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, officers with Temple PD said they responded to the 7-Eleven at 31st Street in Temple on reports of an ATM being stolen.

Authorities said that the suspects had already fled in a red 2002 Chevrolet Silverado before officers arrived.

Police said another report came in of a suspicious vehicle in the 1900 block of Stagecoach Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they said they found the same red Chevrolet Silverado unoccupied and running.

The responding officers said the truck's ignition was "punched", indicating that the vehicle was most likely stolen. Police said commercial-grade cable was tied to the rear of the truck and tools and masks were found inside.

Police said a witness told them they heard a loud bang and saw the suspects moving the ATM from the Chevrolet Silverado to a Chevy Tahoe, which police also said was stolen.

Authorities said officers with the Hewitt Police Department found the Chevy Tahoe and ATM abandoned at a nearby park around 7 a.m.

Investigators have yet to identify or confirm suspects, or whether they have been located. No further details have been released by the authorities.

25 News will continue to provide more information as it becomes available.