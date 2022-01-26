Suspect injured in attempted armed carjacking released from hospital, charged

The 31-year-old suspect that was shot multiple times in Killeen after attempting to carjack another driver has been released from the hospital and charged.

Killeen police said Jama McNair Jones, who was wanted in a string of robberies, was released from medical care on Tuesday and transported to Bell County jail.

BCSO

Jones led officers on a chase while they attempted to arrest him on Tuesday, Jan. 18. During the pursuit, he also exchanged gunfire while attempting to carjack an armed civilian and was shot multiple times in what police called "an act of self-defense."

His case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on Monday. According to Killeen police, three complaints were returned charging Jones with aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and evading arrest in a vehicle.

On Wednesday, Jones was arraigned on all three charges as well as on an outstanding warrant for assault to a family member, according to police.

Justice of the Peace Keith Reed set his bond for all charges, totaling $306,500.00.