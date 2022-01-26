Watch
HometownBell County

Actions

Suspect injured in attempted armed carjacking released from hospital, charged

items.[0].image.alt
BCSO
17C0E9U2.jpg
Capture.JPG
Posted at 3:08 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 16:47:59-05

The 31-year-old suspect that was shot multiple times in Killeen after attempting to carjack another driver has been released from the hospital and charged.

Killeen police said Jama McNair Jones, who was wanted in a string of robberies, was released from medical care on Tuesday and transported to Bell County jail.

Capture.JPG

Jones led officers on a chase while they attempted to arrest him on Tuesday, Jan. 18. During the pursuit, he also exchanged gunfire while attempting to carjack an armed civilian and was shot multiple times in what police called "an act of self-defense."

His case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on Monday. According to Killeen police, three complaints were returned charging Jones with aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and evading arrest in a vehicle.

On Wednesday, Jones was arraigned on all three charges as well as on an outstanding warrant for assault to a family member, according to police.

Justice of the Peace Keith Reed set his bond for all charges, totaling $306,500.00.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019