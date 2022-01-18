Killeen suspect hospitalized after attempted armed carjacking, police say

KILLEEN, Texas — A suspect wanted in a string of robberies is shot after exchanging gunfire with a person he tried to carjack, Killeen police said.

Killeen police told 25 News a male suspect wanted in connection with several convenience store robberies led officers on a chase after law enforcement attempted to arrest him earlier today.

The pursuit started in Killeen and traveled south on I-14 in Nolanville. Police said the suspect traveled back to Killeen and drove the wrong way on the Central Texas Expressway.

Authorities said the man ditched his vehicle at the intersection of Rosewood Drive and used a handgun to carjack another driver.

Police said the civilian was also armed and both men exchanged gunfire. The driver shot the suspect several times in what police are calling "an act of self-defense."

A spokesperson for Killeen P.D. told 25 News the civilian driver was left shaken after the shooting but won't face any criminal charges.

They did not say who opened fire first.

The suspect was taken to nearby Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights but was quickly airlifted to Temple for emergency medical treatment, according to police.