Storm victims speak after tornado tears through Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Villafronco Family is searching through the rubble of their family home, trying to salvage what’s left after a massive tornado struck Tuesday night.

“That wall it just landed on us and from there I felt the house shake,” said Adrian Villafronco.

Adrian said his family was watching TV in the living room when they knew it was time to move, rushing into a closet just as the storm hit.

“That feeling knowing you can’t do anything to help him. He just got quiet, and I panicked,” said Adrian’s mom, Misty Slack

Adrian lived in this house his entire life.

His parents had hoped to give the home to the next generation, a dream now shattered.

“This is my dream that I have for my kid. Now it’s gone,” said Jose Villafronco.

Despite the damage, the family survived with minors' injuries.

However, the Rios family was not so fortunate.

Four of them are still recovering in the local hospitals, including a 1-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl.

“Money. she probably has the worst out of all of them. A broken shoulder, a broken arm. Their checking on her neck to see she fractured anything there,” said Stephen Perez.

The kids’ uncle, Perez, said the victims are recovering and pulling through but they still have to deal with loss of their home, as well.

“We will take anything that we can get. Anybody who wants to donate can donate to help out. We really appreciate it I’m pretty sure my sister appreciates it. I am just thankful they are alive,” said Perez.

Perez said he set up a GoFundMe account to help the family with medical expenses, housing and more.

The Villafranco family is also is asking for donations to help them get back on their feet.