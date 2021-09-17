Shoemaker High School student arrested after allegedly stabbing classmate

Killeen ISD police have arrested a juvenile suspect in a stabbing at Shoemaker High School.

The incident took place after-school outside of the campus, said principal Latisha Williams in a letter to parents on Wednesday.

"This incident is currently under investigation by Killeen ISD Police and the entire campus administration," said Williams. "Students who are found to be involved in the fight or act of violence will be charged and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

The 16-year old student charged with aggravated assault was transported to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center on Friday.

"Our students must understand we are serious about safety and this kind of behavior is never tolerated at Shoemaker," said the KISD school principal. "The district remains vigilant regarding the safety of students and staff, and we ask that you reinforce this message to your students."