Son arrested for murder after woman found dead inside Belton home

Belton police have arrested the 19-year-old son of a woman who was found dead inside her home after officers conducted a welfare check.

Police released the identity of the 47-year-old woman whose body was found on her property in the 100 block of West 13th Avenue around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said Jennifer James' body showed signs of trauma, including stab wounds.

Her son Jasper L. James is charged with murder.

"At about 1 p.m. on Thursday, police made a welfare check at the home after receiving a phone call from the employer of Ms. James concerned that she did not show up for work," said police.

In an earlier press release, Belton police said a person of interest was at the home when police arrived.

On Friday police confirmed Jasper James was at the home and was transported to the police department to be interviewed.