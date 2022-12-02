Watch Now
HometownBell County

Actions

Son arrested for murder after woman found dead inside Belton home

Police
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
(Source: KXXV)
Police
Posted at 5:18 PM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 18:19:54-05

Belton police have arrested the 19-year-old son of a woman who was found dead inside her home after officers conducted a welfare check.

Police released the identity of the 47-year-old woman whose body was found on her property in the 100 block of West 13th Avenue around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said Jennifer James' body showed signs of trauma, including stab wounds.

Her son Jasper L. James is charged with murder.

"At about 1 p.m. on Thursday, police made a welfare check at the home after receiving a phone call from the employer of Ms. James concerned that she did not show up for work," said police.

In an earlier press release, Belton police said a person of interest was at the home when police arrived.

On Friday police confirmed Jasper James was at the home and was transported to the police department to be interviewed.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019