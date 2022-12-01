Belton police investigating after woman found dead following welfare check

Belton police are investigating after the body of a 47-year-old woman was found when police visited her home for a welfare check.

Police said the woman's body was found on her property in the 100 block of West 13th Avenue around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The check was made after police received "a phone call from her employer about the woman not showing up for work."

"A person of interest was at the home when police arrived and was transported to the police department to be interviewed," said police.

The woman’s identity is being withheld at this time said Belton police, pending next of kin notification.

"This appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public at this time," said police.