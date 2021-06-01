Shooting victim succumbs to injuries; identity pending autopsy results

KILLEEN, TX — A shooting victim has succumbed to their injuries, the Killeen Police Department announced Tuesday evening.

Around 1:21 p.m. on Monday, May 31, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Dickens Drive for a report of a shots fired disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the side of the road suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Carl R. Darnall Medical Center in critical condition. A short time later, he succumbed to his injuries. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced him dead at 3:02 p.m.

Authorities say the victim did not have any identification on him. His identity is pending results from the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

During the investigation, a person of interest was apprehended with the help of a K9 Officer for an unrelated warrant.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to call the department at (254) 501-8800.

This is the fifth criminal homicide of the year.

