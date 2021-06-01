Watch
HometownBell County

Actions

Shooting victim succumbs to injuries; identity pending autopsy results

items.[0].image.alt
(Source: MGN)
lights
Posted at 5:14 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 18:14:17-04

KILLEEN, TX — A shooting victim has succumbed to their injuries, the Killeen Police Department announced Tuesday evening.

Around 1:21 p.m. on Monday, May 31, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Dickens Drive for a report of a shots fired disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the side of the road suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Carl R. Darnall Medical Center in critical condition. A short time later, he succumbed to his injuries. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced him dead at 3:02 p.m.

Authorities say the victim did not have any identification on him. His identity is pending results from the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

During the investigation, a person of interest was apprehended with the help of a K9 Officer for an unrelated warrant.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to call the department at (254) 501-8800.

This is the fifth criminal homicide of the year.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education