KILLEEN, TX — Just before 1:30 Monday afternoon, the Killeen Police Department responded to a call in the 2200 block of Dickens Drive.

KPD received calls of shots fired, when they arrived they found a man on the side of the road with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center in critical condition.

The Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing and no more information was provided.