Police: Two men arrested after Harker Heights intersection ambush

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Two men have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting on Jan. 17, police said.

John Ricardo Scott Jr, 20, and Jamon Alexander Terry, 19, are both facing murder charges, according to the Harker Height's Police Department.

Officers were dispatched around 2:45 p.m. to the intersection of access road Central Texas Expressway and Indian Trail.

Harker Heights police say Ty Andre Gentle, 19, of Copperas Cove, was ambushed and killed at the light of the major intersection.

He died as a result of injuries sustained when he was shot multiple times.

Scott is currently being held at the Wharton County Jail awaiting transport to the Bell County Jail.

Terry is currently in the Bell County Jail.

Both suspects are being held on $1 million bond.