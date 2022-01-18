Man who was shot, killed during Monday's Harker Heights intersection ambush identified

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Police have identified the victim of Monday’s shooting at the intersection of access road Central Texas Expressway and Indian Trail.

Harker Heights police say Ty Andre Gentle, 19, of Copperas Cove, was ambushed and killed. He died as a result of injuries sustained when he was shot multiple times.

Police say Gentle was at the light of the major intersection when a car with four men came from behind and began firing shots from the back seat.

According to a news release, police are asking anyone with information to contact Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigations Division at (254) 953-5440, or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477). They can also report online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

The investigation continues. No other information would be made available, Harker Heights police said.

