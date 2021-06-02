Watch
HometownBell County

Actions

Police say crash in Temple has shut down all lanes of traffic on SH 36

items.[0].image.alt
Temple Police Department
Temple Crash 6-2
Posted at 4:11 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 17:11:04-04

TEMPLE, TX — Temple Police are working on the scene of a crash that has shut down all lanes of traffic.

In a tweet, Police say they are working the crash on State Highway 36, just west of State Highway 317.

Drivers are urged to use an alternate route as all lanes are closed.

"LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education