Police say crash in Temple has shut down all lanes of traffic on SH 36

TEMPLE, TX — Temple Police are working on the scene of a crash that has shut down all lanes of traffic.

In a tweet, Police say they are working the crash on State Highway 36, just west of State Highway 317.

Drivers are urged to use an alternate route as all lanes are closed.

TRAFFIC ALERT: TPD is working a crash on State Highway 36, just west of State Highway 317. All lanes of traffic are closed. Drivers should use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/L4s3fISWJT — Temple Police Dept (@TempleTXPolice) June 2, 2021

