Police confirm identity after missing man's corpse found inside his vehicle

Temple police have confirmed the identity of a 21-year-old missing man whose body was found inside his vehicle.

Patrol officers were dispatched around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in reference to a non-responsive person inside a vehicle. The vehicle was located in the 3500 block of SW HK Dodgen Loop.

"A gray Ford Focus belonging to a reported missing person Dritayi Jambo was located with a deceased male in the vehicle," said police.

The man found was believed to be Dritayi Samson Lowa Jambo by police, pending confirmation from the medical examiner’s office.

Temple authorities were searching for Jambo as a missing person prior to his body being found. They did not disclose his last known location.

On Thursday the Dallas County Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences notified police that the body found was indeed that of Jambo.

"The autopsy that will determine the cause of death is still in progress," said police.