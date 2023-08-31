Watch Now
Police charge suspect for murder of Killeen woman from December 2022

Posted at 4:01 PM, Aug 31, 2023
KILLEN, Texas — Following the murder of 47-year-old Kila Nanette Spencer from Dec. 2022, the Killeen Police Department has charged the suspect involved, who was arraigned with his bond set at $200,000.

According to authorities, 35-year-old Quinten Lovell Brown shot and killed Spencer in the unfenced backyard of a residence off of Stetson Avenue in Killeen last year.

Police investigated the case, presented it to the Bell County District Attorney's Office, and a criminal complaint was returned charging Brown with murder — a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The murder warrant was served on Brown while he was in the Burnet County Jail on an unrelated charge.

25 News will continue to provide updates as they become available.

