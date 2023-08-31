Police charge suspect for murder of Killeen woman from December 2022

KILLEN, Texas — Following the murder of 47-year-old Kila Nanette Spencer from Dec. 2022, the Killeen Police Department has charged the suspect involved, who was arraigned with his bond set at $200,000.

According to authorities, 35-year-old Quinten Lovell Brown shot and killed Spencer in the unfenced backyard of a residence off of Stetson Avenue in Killeen last year.

Police investigated the case, presented it to the Bell County District Attorney's Office, and a criminal complaint was returned charging Brown with murder — a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The murder warrant was served on Brown while he was in the Burnet County Jail on an unrelated charge.

