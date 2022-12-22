Woman murdered in Killeen, no arrest yet

KILLEEN, Texas – A 47-year-old woman is dead and Killeen police detectives are "actively investigating" to find her killer.

Kila Nanette Spencer was found shot – and later pronounced dead – after police were dispatched to the 700 block of Stetson Avenue shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officers located Spencer – with a gunshot wound – outside in an unfenced backyard of a residence, police said in a news release.

“No arrests have been made at this time,” Killeen police said in the release.

It marked the City of Killeen’s 20th murder of 2022.

Anyone with information about the murder should contact Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com . A reward of up to $1,000 in cash is being offered if a tip leads to an arrest.

“Detectives are actively investigating this case — and there is no additional information at this time,” the release said.

