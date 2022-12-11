Police: 4 suspects wanted in Temple home invasion

TEMPLE, Texas — Four men are wanted in connection with a late-night home invasion in Temple.

The masked suspects kicked in the front door of the home and made off with an "undisclosed number of items," Temple police said.

Police said it happened early Sunday around 12:27 a.m. in the 5100 block of Davy Crockett St.



The family was home at the time of the break-in, but police said there were no injuries.

Anyone with information about the home invasion should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 253-526-8477, if you'd like to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story, and updates will be posted in this article.