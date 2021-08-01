One dead after shooting at gas station in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — Around 4 in the morning on Sunday, August 1, Killeen Police responded to 3900 Trimmier Road for an unresponsive male.

KPD arrived to the Valero Convenience Store on Trimmer road and found an employee with a gunshot wound.

The victim, 25-year-old Kentaro Cooper was pronounced dead at the scene.

During their investigation, KPD is searching for a suspect described as a light skinned male, last seen wearing a face mask, a beanie and was dressed in multiple layers of dark clothing.