New training bringing Fort Hood Military Police closer to fully operational Crisis Intervention Team

Posted at 3:06 PM, Aug 23, 2022
FORT HOOD, Texas — Investigators with Fort Hood Military Police are back in the classroom with Bell County Sheriff's Department, learning how to coordinate with civilian resources for calls involving mental health.

This is the next step after spending months in the field implementing crisis intervention training the sheriff's department provided them earlier this year.

Tune in to 25 News at 5 and 6 to see how this training is getting them one step closer to having a fully operational Crisis Intervention Team on post.

