Marlin ISD holds parent meeting after postponing graduation after several students were found ineligible

This week, Salvador Guerrero was supposed to be celebrating graduating with 3.5 GPA and walking across the stage in front of his friends and family who traveled all the way from Mexico.

Now, it is ruined.

The build up the graduation and all that follows it just to be told that you are not allowed to or you cannot be a part of it is a big letdown,” said Salvador.

The school is postponing graduation after an audit revealed only 17 of 33 seniors are eligible to graduate. One of those eligible, Prayer Jones said it is heartbreaking.

“This is supposed to be one of the most memorable times of the year for us. Instead of dream it is becoming a dream of becoming a nightmare,” said Prayer.

He was also told he was not walking, despite meeting all his requirements.

“There have been other parents who received the form just like this and it says you are on track to graduate. Then on Monday they are not on track to graduate. So where were the checks and balances from August 3 to Monday of this week,” said Prayer’s mother Brandolyn Jones.

Salvador was told he missed a historical requirement in the 11th grade and could not receive his diploma. His mom, Victoria Vanda, said this was never mentioned before.

“We’ve been staying on it. Everything up now it’s been yes yes you’re good to go Salvador, but he never was,” said Vanda.

Wednesday night Marlin ISD officials and teachers met with parents to talk about the situation.

“This is something that should’ve been caught during the initial checks in August,” said Superintendent Darryl Henson.

Officials answered the questions and listened to the frustrations and concerns of the community.

They took some responsibility for the problem, but they also pointed out many parents and students also shared the blame. Former Marlin High Basketball Coach and Physical Education Teacher Jameus Hartfield agrees.

“I like to think of this as a teachable moment not only for the admin but for the parents, the teachers and the students,’ said Hartsfield. “Everybody plays a part. As a student, you must get up and get to school. As a parent, you must ensure they are there. As an administrator, once they get here all the trust is in your hands you have to make sure you get them across that stage.”

Now, the plan is to hold a graduation in June. Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson said they have not set a date yet; however, they plan to allow the remaining seniors to work over the next few weeks to meet their requirements.

The district also provided this statement: