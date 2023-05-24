Marlin ISD delays graduation to help more seniors meet requirements

MARLIN, Texas — High school graduation for Marlin ISD is now delayed until June.

A letter shared by the district says the high school postponed the graduation ceremony to provide students more time to meet necessary requirements. The district says those requirements relate to attendance or grades.

The superintendent for Marlin ISD, Dr. Darryl Henson, said in a statement, "We hold firm to our belief that every student in Marlin ISD can and will achieve their potential." Henson went on to say " ...students in Marlin ISD will be held to the same high standard as any other student in Texas."

A mandatory senior parent meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 24 at 6:30 p.m.

According to the Marlin ISD district calendar, May 24 is also the last day of school for students.