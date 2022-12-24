Watch Now
Man, 35, killed in Killeen; city’s 22nd murder of 2022: Police

Posted at 11:25 AM, Dec 24, 2022
KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen police detectives are now investigating the city's 22nd murder of 2022.

Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman pronounced 35-year-old Clint Demetri Jones dead shortly before 2:45 a.m. after police had responded to reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane.

No arrests have been made "at this time," Killeen police said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the murder should contact Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS (8477) or go online at http://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. A cash reward of up to $1,000 will be given if a tip leads to an arrest.

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.

