Male teen dead, juvenile suspect in custody after fatal shooting: Temple police

TEMPLE, Texas — A male teen shooting victim in Temple has died from his injuries, police said.

The 16-year-old victim is said to have passed this Sunday at Baylor Scott & White, according to the Temple Police Department.

The teen's identity is being withheld from release due to his age, police said.

The case has also now developed into an active murder investigation, Temple police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, police reported on Friday that a juvenile male suspect has since been placed into custody.

At 7:13 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched near Jones Park on reports of shots fired, according to the Temple Police Department.

Police said the incident occurred in the area of South 23rd Street and West Avenue H.

However, upon arrival, Temple officers said they did not locate the victim on-scene.

Temple police said that at 7:19 p.m. they were notified by personnel from Baylor Scott & White that a male teen with a gunshot wound was at the hospital - stating that his injuries were "life-threatening."

It is unknown at this time how the teen made it to the hospital.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.