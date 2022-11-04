Watch Now
HometownBell County

Actions

Temple police investigating shooting near Jones Park, teen facing life-threatening injuries

Police
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 9:49 PM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 22:49:41-04

Temple police are investigating a shooting near Jones Park that left a 16-year-old with life-threatening injuries.

Police said at 7:13 p.m. officers responded to a shots fired call and did not find a victim at the scene upon arrival.

Baylor Scott and White Hospital personnel informed police at 7:19 p.m. that a teen with a gunshot wound was at the hospital.

"A suspect has not been identified at this time," said police. This case is under investigation.

"Anyone with information is asked to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019