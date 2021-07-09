Locals protest bond amount for suspects arrested in prostitution sting in Coryell County

CORYELL COUNTY — A group of protesters, including members of the Ford and Williams families, turned out Thursday to protest the bail amounts set for suspects recently arrested in a sex trafficking case.

Last month eight suspects arrested after an investigation, known as Operation Fallen Angel, showed several women, including minors, were drugged and transported to other cities in the state to be prostituted.

The bonds for most of the suspects were set at $1 million. Claude Williams, who’s related to one of the suspects, believes the bond amount is unjust and not a part of due process.

“A bond set $1 million? That’s a preliminary conviction right there, those guys can’t go nowhere. Your family definitely doesn’t have that type of money to get them out so they can work on their defense. All the way around it doesn’t seem fair,” said Coryell County Resident Claude Williams.

William says they’ve reached out to the NAACP to investigate. They plan to continue to protest until the bond is lowered.