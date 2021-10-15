Local healthcare worker opens hearing clinic to offer affordable hearing aids

The National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders says about 37 million Americans have some level of hearing loss.

If things get worse hearing aids are needed, but they come with a hefty price tag. However, one new business in Killeen is hoping to provide the community with a cost-effective option.

Believe it or not, hearing aids can go for a couple of hundred dollars, the more advanced ones can cost up to 6,000 dollars. This price tag is the main reason why Debra Mendiaz opened Texas Hearing Solutions.

Losing your hearing is inevitable the older you get, but Debra Mendiaz is in the business of restoration

Mendiaz said, "When I witnessed somebody who was hearing for the first time in 20 to 30 years it’s just so rewarding,"

Mendiaz said she's seen the sky-high prices in other hearing aid businesses. She explains most hearing aid clients are older, many can't afford the average Killeen pair of $4,400 hearing aids.

"The elderly community live off of Social Security so they don’t have much leeway even if it was a monthly payment so when it’s too expensive they can’t afford it," said Mendiaz.

So, she is cutting that cost in half, by offering free repairs and cleaning. Hearing aids can last as long as 10 years, cleaning and repairs are included in that initial cost, Mendiaz said that is why they are so expensive.

"I wanted to make sure I could reach out to everybody in the community. They do last you up to 10 years and you are going to continue to service the hearing aids so that's where that cost comes into play but I still to me I those visits after the initial hearing aid fitting, they are not that long so I don't mind charging less," said Mendiaz.

Mendiaz hoping to make a difference for folks no matter where they've gotten their hearing aids from.

Mendiaz said, "Come on in drop off a note or send me an email and I will look into it because like I said I want to make sure everybody can hear."

Mendiaz said she wants to make a difference in the community, so she will also be giving away free hearing aids on a quarterly basis, the first pair will be given out just in time for Christmas.

If you would like to nominate someone to receive free hearing aids, you can visit Texas Hearing Solutions at 4400 East Central Texas Expressway Suite 2C in Killeen, or give them a call at (254) 877-4327.