Local filmmaker making documentary about 1991 Killeen Kangaroos state title win

It is a moment that Killeen will never forget.

Thousands of Central Texans celebrated at the Houston Astrodome as they watched Quarterback Bill Spiller and the Killeen High School Kangaroos win the Class 5A Division 1 state football title 30 years ago.

“I will enjoy it. I never get tired of talking about it. It never happened around here again since then. That makes it even more magical,” Spiller said.

The team faced huge obstacles during the 1991 season, including the horrific Luby’s massacre, which happened in October of that year.

Spiller said they also lost two district games and several starters to injury, but the community as well as Ellison High and other schools rallied around the Roos, pushing them to bring home the gold.

“So many people came down there to support us and believe in us,” Spiller said.

It was the city’s first and only championship.

Now local filmmaker Ashleigh Rudser is talking to former players and others for the documentary.

“It’s a football movie, but it’s not really about the football," Rudser said. "It’s really about Killeen and everything the team in the community faced in that year."

Rudser said the plan is set to debut the movie to the Killeen Community this spring.

