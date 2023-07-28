Local apartment complex fire victims need more help

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — Dozens of victims are desperately searching for a place to live after the deadly Northgate apartment fire in Lacy Lakeview burned their homes to the ground last week.

Austin Davis is one of the displaced residents of the apartment complex.

“I know she’s (Acacia Adams) going to jail and all that but she’s getting three meals a day. Whether it be meals she wants or not, she still getting fed. We’re sitting here trying to find our meals because we don’t have anything and we don’t have any money left,” Davis said.

Many in the community have stepped up to help, but unfortunately it’s not enough. Especially, when you’re starting over from scratch.

“We don’t have a stove to cook the food the food pantries give us,” Davis said. “They don’t give us microwavable foods. This is our last night in the hotel rooms. The Red Cross does have a shelter set up for us but it’s kind of a scary thing.”

18-year-old Austin Davis and his girlfriend moved into the apartment complex in February. Since the fire, the young couple has struggled to get a new apartment.

“The money doesn’t matter nowadays if you don’t have the credit. I don’t have anything on my record or anything either. A lot of places don’t really care about how much I make or anything,” Davis said.

Davis said they’ve received support from property manager Tabitha Milam but nothing from the owners themselves.

“I haven’t heard anything from the owners. They said they’re going to pay for three nights in a hotel, but I don’t think that ever happened. We never heard anything about deposits or anything like that,” Davis said.

He said the Red Cross and a local church helped them pay to stay in a motel over the past week, but now they’re on their own.

25 News reached out to the owners but we haven’t heard back yet.

There is a GoFundMe set up to help Austin Davis. More information below: