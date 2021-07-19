KPD officer charged with sexual assault of a child resigns in lieu of Internal Affairs investigation

The Killeen Police officer charged with the sexual assault of a child has resigned.

Officer Miguel Velasco-Herrera submitted his resignation Friday, July 16, rather than completing an Internal Affairs investigation.

Velasco-Herrera was initially placed on administrative leave after criminal and internal investigations were initiated. He then turned himself in on July 15, 2021, and was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson who set his bond at $100,000.

“Miguel Velasco-Herrera’s actions violated the trust and faith placed in him by the community and this department," said Chief Kimble in a release. "These allegations against Mr. Velasco-Herrera do not represent the values and ethics of the Killeen Police Department. His conduct is inexcusable and will not be tolerated.”

Velasco-Herrera is a seven-year veteran.