Killeen police officer charged with sexual assault of a child

KILLEEN, TX — A Killeen Police Officer is on bond for a felony charge after police were notified of a possible Sexual Assault that occurred on July 5, 2021.

Killeen Police were notified of a possible Sexual Assault involving an officer. The officer was placed on administrative leave after the police received the information and criminal and internal investigations were initiated.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, Special Victims Unit, were able to find sufficient evidence to support probable cause for criminal charges.

The case was reviewed by Bell County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, and a complaint was returned charging Miguel Velasco-Herrera with Sexual Assault of a Child under 17.

Velasco-Herrera turned himself in on July 15, 2021, and was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson who set his bond at $100,000.

Velasco-Herrera is a seven-year veteran and is currently on administrative leave with pay.

The Internal Affairs investigation is ongoing and no other information was available.

