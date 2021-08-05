Killeen police looking to identify man who attempted to switch price tags for discount

KILLEEN, TX — Killeen Police received a report on Wednesday, July 28 of a man who entered the Best Buy in Killeen and was switching price tags on some merchandise.

Police say the man entered the Best Buy at 3209 East Central Texas Expressway and was switching price tags on merchandise in an attempt to purchase things at a discounted price.

The suspect was described as a man with a full sleeve of tattoos on his right arm.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, tan cargo shorts, black shoes and a black cap.

If you have any information about this man or his whereabouts contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and you could be eligible to receive a reward of up to $1,000 in cash.

