Killeen police investigating pedestrian death on Rancier Avenue

The Killeen Police Department is investigating a pedestrian death on Rancier Avenue. The 50-year-old victim, Michael Bishop, succumbed to injuries early Monday.

Just before 7 p.m on Thursday, Jan. 13, officers were dispatched to the area of Rancier Avenue and North Twin Creek Drive in reference to a pedestrian-vehicle crash.

"Upon the officer’s arrival, they located a male lying in the grassy area with major injuries," said police.

The victim was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White hospital in Temple, according to Killeen PD.

Around 6:40 a.m. on Monday the pedestrian, Bishop, succumbed to injuries and was pronounced dead by Scott and White hospital staff and Justice of the Peace Keith Reed.

Investigation revealed that the pedestrian was crossing East Rancier Avenue when he failed to yield right of way to a white GMC Terrain that was traveling westbound.

The investigation is ongoing and at this time no other information will be released, said police.