Killeen police investigating domestic disturbance after 1 man dies, woman hospitalized

Killeen police are investigating a domestic disturbance that left one man dead and a woman in critical condition.

Police said around 4:56 a.m. on Wednesday officers dispatched to the 4500 block of Donegal Bay in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived to find a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was immediately airlifted to Baylor Scott & White while in critical condition.

"There were two juveniles under the age of 17 inside the residence that were unharmed," said police. "Their relationship is unknown at this time."

Police said paramedics also arrived and advised that a man who was found had no signs of life. The man's name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

"Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced the 31-year-old male deceased at 5:41 a.m," said Killeen police. "He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas."

The woman is currently in stable condition. There is no additional information at this time.