Killeen police investigating death of apartment fire victim as homicide

A Central Texas woman who died inside an apartment fire this week has been identified, Killeen police say her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Killeen police said the preliminary autopsy report for 49-year-old Robin Lynn Ashford has been received, and the investigation will be conducted as a homicide.

"Both Killeen Police and Fire departments are actively investigating this Homicide," said police. "Detectives and arson investigators continue to interview witnesses and use their resources that could assist them in their investigation."

Officers and firefighters responded around 1:43 a.m. to the 4300 block of Lake Road on reports of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, Ashford was located inside and paramedics immediately began life-saving measures.

The woman was pronounced dead at 2:44 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at the scene.

