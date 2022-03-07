Killeen fire: Woman recovered from burning residence succumbs to injuries

KILLEEN, Texas — A woman found inside a burning building this morning has died, according to the Killeen Police Department.

The identity of the woman has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Around 1:43 a.m. Killeen officers and firefighters responded to the 4300 block of Lake Road on reports of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, one victim was located inside and paramedics immediately began life-saving measures.

The woman was pronounced dead at 2:44 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at the scene.

An autopsy has been ordered.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Those with information are asked to call the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS (8477). They can also go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.