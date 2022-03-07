Watch
Killeen police identify corpse discovered in Saturday's shooting investigation

Posted at 12:48 PM, Mar 07, 2022
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police have identified Ketrelle Bolden, 31, as the corpse discovered during a shooting investigation this Saturday.

Bolden was found dead that morning at a residence located in the 1300 block of Gray Street, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Officers were initially dispatched around 3:15 a.m. to the 300 block of Dean Avenue on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a 25-year-female victim with an apparent gunshot wound and learned of a "second victim" on Gray Street.

The woman was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in critical condition where she remains but has since stabilized.

No arrest has been announced.

Those with information are asked to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS (8477) or their website.

