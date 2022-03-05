31-year-old man found dead, information needed: Killeen police

KILLEEN, Texas — A 31-year-old man is dead – and Killeen police are seeking information tied to his death.

The identity of the male victim has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police say he was found dead at a residence located in the 1300 block of Gray Street early Saturday morning.

He was pronounced dead at 4:36 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke. An autopsy has been ordered.

According to Killeen police, officers were initially dispatched around 3:15 a.m. to the 300 block of Dean Avenue on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a 25-year-female victim with an apparent gunshot wound, a Killeen Police Department news release said.

At this time, police were informed of a "second victim" that would later turn out to be the 31-year-old man found dead.

The female victim was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in critical condition.

Those with information are asked to call the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS (8477). They can also go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

This is the third murder for the City of Killeen in 2022.

The Killeen Police Department’s Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate.