Killeen police identify 4-year-old boy who died following 'medical issues'

A 4-year-old child who died after being transported to McLane’s Children Hospital in Temple has been identified as Omar Prince Sherron.

Police said Sherron's death is still being investigated at this time after he was transported around 12:28 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, for “medical issues” by emergency responders.

Bell County Justice of the Peace Keith Reed pronounced the child deceased at 2:15 p.m. and ordered an autopsy at Southwestern Institute of Forensic Science.

No additional information was provided regarding the boy's death at this time.