Killeen police ‘actively’ investigating 4-year-old boy’s death

KILLEEN, Texas - Few details have been released, but Killeen police say they are “actively” investigating the death of a 4-year-old boy.

The boy died Thursday at McLane Children's Medical Center in Temple. Emergency responders had taken him to the hospital – as he was experiencing “medical issues” – from the 4900 block of John David Drive in Killeen.

Killeen police officers were called to the hospital about 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Bell County Justice of the Peace Keith Reed pronounced him dead at 2:15 p.m. and ordered an autopsy.

Because of the child’s age, Killeen police said his name wouldn’t be immediately released.

25 News will provide additional details as they become available.