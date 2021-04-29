Killeen officer involved in deadly shooting moved from administrative leave to administrative duty

KILLEEN, TX — The Killeen PD officer who shot and killed 52-year-old Patrick Lynn Warren, Sr. after a psychiatric 911 call has been moved from administrative leave to administrative duty.

Officer Reynaldo Contreras, a five-year veteran of the department, was placed on administrative leave after the January 10 shooting.

According to Public Information Officer Ofelia Miramontez, Contreras will remain on administrative duty until the investigation is over.

Police officers are typically placed on administrative leave following a shooting and not allowed to return to work until taken off leave. Administrative duty means an officer can return to work but is not allowed back on patrol.

As to why Officer Contreras is back to work in the middle of the investigation, Miramontez says the process of having an officer return to duty is handled on a "case by case basis."

Since the shooting, the Warren family has called for Contreras' termination and arrest.

Lee Merritt, attorney for the Warren family, issued the following statement.

"It’s very unfortunate that Texas is mishandling a statewide mental health crisis and brutalizing the most vulnerable among us. Furthermore, to allow the officer to go back on duty is a slap in the face to this family.



We will be filing a lawsuit after the case is presented to GJ and the US DOJ opens an investigation. We won’t know everyone we will include in the suit until after the completion of a thorough criminal investigation."

The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.

