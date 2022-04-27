Killeen man in officer-involved shooting dies due to injuries, police say

The man in an officer-involved shooting earlier this month succumbed to his injuries, Killeen police said on Wednesday.

Ralph Sebexen, 27, was shot at Mickey's convenience store on Tuesday, April 5, where witnesses say he caused a disturbance.

Killeen police said just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, officers dispatched to the Mickeys on Elms Road and TX 195.

An altercation ensued, and an officer with the Killeen Police Department tried using a taser on the individual causing the disturbance. The officer was unable to stop the individual and therefore discharged his firearm on Sebexen, according to police.

His mother Angela Sebexen spoke up and shared he had been battling depression and suicidal thoughts just before the incident transpired.

The 27-year-old was born and raised in Killeen and worked at the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in Killeen.

"Officer Hill currently remains on non-enforcement duty," said police on Wednesday.