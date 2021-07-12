Killeen ISD to provide COVID-19 vaccines at three facilities beginning Tuesday

KILLEEN, TX — Killeen ISD and Baylor Scott and White McLane Children's are collaborating to provide COVID-19 vaccines to those over the age of 12 beginning Tuesday, July 13.

McLane Children's Medical Team will travel to three different KISD facilities to provide the COVID-19 vaccines to the community for free.

The three KISD facilities are listed below:

Former Nolan Middle School

505 E. Jasper Rd.

Killeen, TX 76541

KISD Career Center

1320 Stagecoach Rd.

Killeen, TX 76543

Harker Heights Elementary

726 S. Ann Blvd.

Harker Heights, TX 76548

The clinic will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday from 12 pm to 630 pm and Thursday from 1 pm to 6:30 pm.

Each location will have a doctor and a nurse on-site to answer any questions you may have about the Pfizer vaccine. Parents, or Guardians, must be present for a child to receive the vaccine.

Adults can also receive the vaccine during designated times. Staff will be able to provide the second dose to those who previously received the Pfizer vaccine and bring their vaccine card.

Parents, or Guardians, can speed up the process by signing up for a MyBSWHealth account. More information about this vaccine clinic can be found on KISD's website.

