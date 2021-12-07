Watch
Killeen ISD student transported to the hospital after accident involving personal vehicle

Wet roads cause accident
Posted at 9:41 AM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 10:41:19-05

KILLEEN, Texas — A student from a Killeen ISD school was transported to the hospital Tuesday morning after an accident involving a personal vehicle.

A spokesperson says the district was notified of the accident on Greenlee Drive near Edgewood Drive in Killeen.

The KISD school bus was not involved in the accident.

The district says the student attends Timber Ridge Elementary and was alert after the accident.

The Killeen Police Department responded to the accident and is conducting a full investigation.

The student was transported to the hospital with their parent.

No other information was made available.

