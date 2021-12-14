Killeen ISD, police respond to Ellison High fight among students

The Killeen ISD Police Department responded to a fight this afternoon between students at Ellison High School.

The school district said the fight began off-campus but the crowd returned to the student parking lot area, during which Killeen police were asked to assist with the crowd.

Killeen police provided "additional police support to disperse the crowd" as well as to minimize disruptions during ongoing student exams, said Killeen ISD.

"We are grateful to the Killeen Police Department’s prompt response and for assisting with restoring order outside," said Killeen ISD.

Killeen ISD also said it asks that parents contact the school district or their child's campus prior to sharing information on social media "to limit further disruptions to student learning."

"The campus was never on a lockdown or in a secure hold," said Killeen ISD. "There were no injuries reported in connection to the altercation."

The school district said the Ellison High School principal worked quickly to communicate the events with parents and students to reduce rumors on social media.

Students involved in the fight will receive disciplinary consequences, according to Killeen ISD.